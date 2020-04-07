Community Foundation for Crawford County offering grants for COVID-19 response

CRAWFORD COUNTY — The Community Foundation for Crawford County is offering funding for non-profit organizations that have been financially impacted by the CORONA-19 pandemic.

“Other than a few grant requests, our board has decided that this year we will be redirecting our normal grant monies toward alleviating impact from the COVID-19 crisis,” said Lisa Workman, the foundation’s president. “This will be our approach until further notice, as we know this event will be occurring in phases and will continue uncovering ongoing emerging needs.”

She said grant applications which had been submitted for the regular grant cycle have been paused indefinitely.

Non-profit organizations in Crawford County are welcome to submit a grant application to receive relief from the COVID-19 crisis, and this may include funding needed for general operating revenue. Interested organizations should demonstrate that they have already sought funding from the federal government’s CARES Act. The application is brief and can be found at the Foundation’s website, cfcrawford.org.

With the Shelter in Place order affecting income for many Crawford county residentss, the foundation first addressed basic human needs by donating from their Emergency Fund to six local food pantries. Any food pantries in Crawford County needing assistance with food supplies are encouraged to call the foundation at 419-562-3958.

In addition, the Foundation will be inviting the general public to support the COVID-19 relief with a fundraising effort in May. More information regarding this virtual event will be forthcoming.

Since 1984, the Foundation has sought to bridge philanthropy with causes that improve Crawford County’s quality of life

