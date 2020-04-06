New guidelines start today for essential businesses in Ohio

This message is joint announcement from the Galion City Health Department and Crawford County Public Health.

We are sure that you are aware the State of Ohio has issued new rules and guidelines that begin on April 6 and run through at least May 1. We are sharing these guidelines with you to increase understanding and compliance as well as increase the Public Health of our community. Below are some updates and basic guidance in regard to new information and requirements set forth by the State of Ohio.

All essential businesses must determine and enforce a maximum number of customers allowed in their business at one time. All essential businesses must clearly post this information on all entrances, and this number is to be enforced.

If you need assistance in determining a safe number of customers allowed in your business, please reach out to your local health department.

All essential businesses must ensure that there are at least 6 feet of distance between customers either waiting outside of the business to enter, or while standing in line in the business for service. This can be done by signage, tape markers on the floor, or other means determined by your business.

Every business shall ensure that all baskets, shopping carts, and the like are properly cleaned between each customer.

Every business shall offer and have available for both staff and customers hand sanitizer and sanitizing products.

Each business must have separate operating hours for the more vulnerable populations by implementing separate operating hours.

Online and Remote Access – All businesses must post online when a facility is open and how best to reach the facility and continue services by phone or remotely.

Each of these above points are not suggestions, you can find this language in R.C. 3701.352 and any violation of these orders can result in a second-degree misdemeanor which can include a fine of up to $750, 90 days in jail, or both.

If you have questions regarding these rules or any other rules, please reach out to your local health departments immediately.

If you are having a hard time finding employees to work in your essential business please visit Coronavirus.Ohio.Gov/JobSearch to post open positions that will be easily viewed and applied for workers in Ohio who are currently looking for work.

