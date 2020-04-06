Road construction report for April

State Route 19 closure

CRAWFORD COUNTY — SR 19, just south of Rettig Road (TR 169), will close Monday, April 13 for a culvert replacement.

The detour route for northbound motorists is SR 19 to SR 288, west on SR 288 to SR 61, north on SR 61 to SR 309, north on SR 309 to SR 19, and reverse for southbound motorists.

The road is expected to reopen Friday, April 17, 2020.

US 30 westbound exit ramp to State Route 39 closure

RICHLAND COUNTY — The US 30 westbound exit ramp to SR 39 northbound will be closed at night from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. ONLY beginning Monday, April 13 to complete relocation work.

The detour route for motorists headed to SR 39 northbound will continue on US 30 westbound to the Trimble Road exit, turn left onto Trimble Road and re-enter US 30 eastbound, then take the US 30 eastbound exit ramp to SR 39.

The ramp is scheduled to reopen Friday, May 1, 2020.

State Route 254 closure

RICHLAND COUNTY — SR 545, just south of Pittenger Road, will close Monday, April 13 for a culvert replacement.

The detour route for southbound motorists is SR 545 to SR 96, west on SR 96 to SR 13, south on SR 13 to US 30, east on US 30 to SR 545, and reverse for northbound motorists.

The road is expected to reopen Monday, April 20, 2020.

State Route 603 closure

RICHLAND COUNTY — (Monday, April 6, 2020) SR 603, between Pleasant Valley Road and SR 95, will close Monday, April 13 for a maintenance repair project on a retaining wall.

The detour route for motorists headed northbound on SR 603 will travel east on SR 95 to SR 39, northwest on SR 39 to SR 603, and reverse for southbound motorists.

The road is expected to reopen Thursday, May 28, 2020.