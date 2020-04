GALION- Due to spring break next week, the Galion City School District will be unable to serve meals to students and will not be assigning any schoolwork.

The school district would like to thank all of the cooks, drivers, aides, and any of the other employees who are putting in the time and the effort to make sure that the students of Galion are fed.

The same group of members is thoroughly looking forward to getting to handout meals to students beginning again on April 13.