Galion area sports briefs: Galion Graders still planning to play this summer; local 10U baseball team releases video

Galion Graders still planning to play this summer

GALION — The Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League, which includes the Galion Graders, are be watching the events surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic closely in the coming days, and weeks.

Currently, there are no plans to make any changes for our upcoming season.

Our concern, right now, is the health and safety of our players, coaches, employees and supporters. We will continue to monitor updates from health and government officials, at all levels, concerning the impact of this pandemic. In response, we will make any changes as needed.

As always, we hope to provide all persons involved with the best baseball experiences possible. I hope that this situation will not adversely affect this goal. As adjustments are made, we will be sure to keep everyone informed.

Our thoughts continue to be with the those that have been impacted across the country. Please stay safe and healthy while looking out for one another. Thank you for your support and understanding.

Galion youth baseball team releases video

GALION — An area 10U travel baseball team, Central Ohio Prime, created a video to lift spirits and have some fun during the COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home orders from Governor Mike DeWine.

This fun video is available online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8dlErWs0OA and features Galion area baseball players.

Central Ohio Prime 10U is registered with Central Ohio Youth Baseball League (COYBL) and Nation’s Baseball. Ohio Prime is based in Galion, Ohio and has players from the local area including Galion, Shelby, Morrow County and Knox County.

The team is coached by Travis Landon, Paul Fesler, Jimmy Hay, and Daniel Gibson.

Ohio Prime is a youth athletics program designed to develop athletes to their fullest potential. Coaches develop the FUNdamentals of baseball through positive and proactive coaching, accountability and the highest expectations.