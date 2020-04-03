Crawford County elections board to meet Tuesday

BUCYRUS –The Crawford County Board of Elections will hold a virtual meeting to conduct regular business on Tuesday, April 7 at 2 p.m. The public may attend this meeting by clicking the link below or entering the meeting number in a Zoom Meeting app.

Join the meeting via the link below:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://gcc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fzoom.us%2Fj%2F763931339&data=02%7C01%7Ccrawford%40ohiosos.gov%7Cf0143a278e3b461aac3f08d7d72f0aad%7C6a62fcd22ec844ebaac58892a8d5a826%7C1%7C0%7C637214469410309340&sdata=FX%2Foc%2F%2BmbExbucJxNDRlRe2BJBraUX1nDRJozHVhSP0%3D&reserved=0