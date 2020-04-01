Absentee ballot rules, regulations announced for Richland County voters

RICHLAND COUNTY — The Ohio General Assembly has set the following procedures for the 2020 Primary Election:

The March 2020 Primary Election has been extended to April 28, 2020 and will be conducted by Mail Absentee Ballots only.

There will be NO June 2, 2020 In-person voting available in Ohio.

Any voters who have not already voted may request an Absentee Ballot application by calling 419-774-5530 or visiting VoteOhio.gov. Voters may also print an Absentee Ballot Application by clicking on the link.

Applications are to be sent to:

Richland County Board of Elections

1495 W. Longview Ave.; Ste 101

Mansfield OH 44906

Applications must be received by noon on Saturday April 25, 2020

Ballots must be returned by Tuesday, April 28, 2020. If returning voted Absentee Ballot by mail, it MUST be postmarked by Monday April 27, 2020. If dropping off voted Absentee Ballot, must be received at the Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday April 28, 2020.

There is a list of Frequently Asked Questions about the 2020 Ohio Primary on Page 4 of today’s Galion Inquirer and online at www.galioninquirer.com