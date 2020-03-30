Ohio Congressional delegates ask president for Major Disaster Declaration

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH), along with the entire Ohio delegation in the House of Representatives, sent a letter today to President Trump urging him to act swiftly on Governor Mike DeWine’s request for approval of a major disaster declaration for the state of Ohio in response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

This request will open a new funding resource through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help the state respond.

Here is the full letter;

Dear Mr. President:

We write to urge you to act swiftly on the request by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for the state of Ohio.

COVID-19 has created significant and unprecedented challenges for state and local governments, businesses, individuals, and families in Ohio. The State and local governments do not have the capacity to sufficiently respond to this major disaster, and therefore, additional Federal assistance is necessary to supplement response and recovery efforts.

We fully support Governor DeWine’s request, and urge your prompt consideration.

Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter.

Thank you,

Rob Portman, U.S. Senator; Sherrod Brown, U.S. Senator

Michael R. Turner, U.S. Representative; Troy Balderson, U.S. Representative; Joyce Beatty, U.S. Representative; Marcy Kaptur, U.S. Representative; Warren Davidson, U.S. Representative; Steve Chabot, U.S. Representative; Robert E. Latta, U.S. Representative; Bill Johnson, U.S. Representative; Tim Ryan, U.S. Representative; Jim Jordan, U.S. Representative; Anthony Gonzalez, U.S. Representative; Steve Stivers, U.S. Representative; Bob Gibbs, U.S. Representative; David P. Joyce, U.S. Representative; Brad R. Wenstrup, U.S. Representative; Marcia L. Fudge, U.S. Representative.

