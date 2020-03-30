WOSU TV changing weekday schedule to help with at-home learning

COLUMBUS — WOSU TV is responding to the statewide school closures by changing its weekday schedule to help students, teachers and families with at-home learning. WOSU’s primary channel 34.1 daytime schedule will unveil a new broadcast learning service beginning Monday, March 30. The changes will include a full schedule of curated daily educational programming geared to serve students in grades Pre-K–12.

“Not every student or teacher has access to robust internet at home, so WOSU is stepping up to assist the teachers and students of Central Ohio. Our team has reacted quickly to the coronavirus crisis and built this project in collaboration with public stations in Ohio, the Department of Education and regional educators,” said WOSU general manager Tom Rieland.

“In this unprecedented time, Ohio’s educators, parents and caregivers are doing their best to keep learning going for students in the midst of the coronavirus crisis,” said state superintendent of public instruction Paolo DeMaria. “I am humbled and grateful that all eight of Ohio’s public broadcasting stations have stepped up as major partners committed to delivering high-quality, grade-appropriate learning to students, complementing the amazing effort being made by Ohio’s schools and districts.”

Programming will range from the PBS KIDS series Peg + Cat and Cyberchase focused on math skills for early elementary kids to NOVA and American Experience programming for older students. The schedule will provide age- and grade-level appropriate, standards-based programs so Ohio students can continue to learn with limited or no internet access.

The WOSU Classroom educational team will provide additional teacher resources related to the new programming schedule. Teachers and students also have access to free online resources from PBS LearningMedia™ to support the programming.

The new WOSU TV schedule will air from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each weekday and will be updated each week until further notice. A running schedule will be available on wosu.org. The first week’s schedule is attached.

Governor Mike DeWine’s daily live press conferences will continue to be broadcast on WOSU TV at 2 p.m. WOSU viewers can still find PBS KIDS programming on the WOSU Kids 24/7 channel available over-the-air at digital channel 34.4, Spectrum Cable channel 993/193, streaming at wosu.org/wosukids or on YouTube TV.

