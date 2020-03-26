U.S. tax filing deadline pushed back to July 15; some state, municipalities may do the same

WASHINGTON – Tax day has been moved back three months in wake of the coronavirus decay, to July 15.

“We are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted. “All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.”

Mnuchin said Americans expecting refunds can still file now.

“I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money,” he wrote.

The delay is available to individuals or families who owe $1 million or less and corporations that owe $10 million or less.

