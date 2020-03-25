Galion Inquirer readers share their thoughts on Ohio’s stay-at-home order

GALION — Nothing starts a conversation better than a good old-fashioned ‘stay-at-home’ order.

Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine put out such an order Sunday, to be implemented at 11:59 p.m. Monday

As expected, a Galion Inquirer article story about the order brought out a wide range of opinions that were shared on the Galion Inquirer Facebook page. We encourage participation on Facebook and it’s a good to take the temperature (so to speak) of those in and around Crawford County.

The question we asked was “What are your thoughts on Ohio’s stay-at-home order?”

Some answers were blunt, all were thoughtful, and none were out of line.”

Here are some of the comments. A few have been edited for spelling or grammar.

Cheryl Ann Robinson Zeger — Doesn’t do any good! All factories staying open where a lot of people have to work! From large companies to small. How are dryers (Whirlpool) “essential”???

Stephanie Reith responded to Cheryl Ann Robinson Zeger’s comments — All factories is not true. I know of a few local factories that are closed. MTD called tonight and cancelled for 2 weeks. If they have connection to a government need, they stay open.

All factories is not true. I know of a few local factories that are closed. MTD called tonight and cancelled for 2 weeks. If they have connection to a government need, they stay open. Dee Mercer also responded — Cardington Yutaka, IB Tech, BPT are shut down too. I’m not sure of how many others are closed.

Cardington Yutaka, IB Tech, BPT are shut down too. I’m not sure of how many others are closed. as did Trena Taylor — Whirlpool is essential because they make appliances. It’s on the list of essential employers and your paycheck is better than unemployment.

Henry Caudell — I agree that it needed to be done, but make it a true “stay in place.” Give people nowhere to go, but the essential places, and this may be quicker. This didn’t change anything different than it was yesterday. Restaurants are still open for take out and drive up … right out of Dewine’s mouth himself. Of course grocery stores are allowed to be open, also any store that offers hardware supplies, (Menards. HD, Lowes). Gas stations are open, so a pretty good bit of Ontario’s shopping and dining district is open for business. My employer is telling employees to report in (Monday) as planned, and we may or may not be working starting Tuesday. Not sure yet.

Emma Naylor — While I do not completely understand all the ins and outs of the virus and the spreading of it, I think that all the protective measures made by the government thus far are for the best. This stay at home order may be difficult to adjust to, since most of us as Americans are used to staying very busy outside the home. But in the months to come I think we will look back and be grateful we took these precautions.

Mary Bachtel Mccoy — I feel like it should have been done at the onset. My husband is getting a kidney from our daughter, and is extremely compromised. It was already postponed once and may be again, and in the mean time people are not taking this seriously. Just because it is not in Crawford County yet, doesn’t mean we should take this lightly. My employer has finally allowed me to work from home, and just in time. Thankful for that provision so that I am not carrying germs and viruses home. Stay safe people. Sit in your couch for a few weeks and maybe, just maybe, this will pass quickly.

Becky Boutwell — I have one daughter down in Jackson County who is now in quarantine for 16 days. I have another daughter that works here in town to make coffee for the people who don’t make their coffee at home and she has to work. I don’t understand why they can’t make their coffee at home for two weeks. Think of the money you would save on coffee in two weeks. Everyday she takes your money or your card. Every day she goes home with any germ you had in your house, now on her. FOR COFFEE. Do you see what I’m saying here?

Norma Selby — I think that it was necessary. I have seen a multitude of comments from people and businesses alike that made it clear that a decent sized segment of the population would not take this seriously UNTIL the government issued a “stay home” order. For those people, no amount of urging from Governor DeWine or Dr. Acton would have been enough. They needed a firm governmental hand.

Jeremy Zucchero — It’s fine. Should’ve done it sooner. People — plain and simple — — couldn’t follow directions. This will slow the infection rate so hospitals don’t become overwhelmed with people needing critical care.

Heidi Martin — There is only one quote that needs to be used to sum this whole situation up; “Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”

Jason D. Palmer — It’s just plain stupid. Because we all have a right to chance whatever we want. All this is doing is hurting the economy.

Dee Mercer — I am fine with it. I have people in my home that aren’t in the best of health.

Lynn Nalley — I’ve kept myself in anyway because I have a bad case of COPD and in June I will be 70. My choice to stay in;

Samantha Nicole — People work, still shop. All in clusters.

Michelle Crawford — I think it’s be safe, but Florida is worse then us.

Bill Slocum — I have been under it for a couple of weeks.

Trena Taylor — Nothing changed, so not much thought on it,

Sonya Hinklin — In my opinion its plain stupid and here is why. First a “shelter in place” order means stay home unless absolutely necessary. Next he gives a list 5/6 pages long of “essential” businesses that may remain open and produce their products. On this list are basically all manufacturers. Corporate America is finding loopholes and grey areas inside this order. Shelter in place, yet send 3,000 employees to work and have them work shoulder to shoulder producing washers, dryers, toasters, plastic bowls. Being in close quarters with people spreads the germ like wildfire. Second, since when did washers, dryers, toasters become “essentials.” Many people live without these things daily. Laundromats remain open, food is still being delivered. Well, nothing changed other than now clothing stores, furniture stores and car dealerships are closed. This order is a complete JOKE and wont slow nor stop the spread until that list is severely shortened and corporate America becomes less greedy. We will be in Italy’s shoes in less than 30 days.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/03/web1_What-do-you-think.jpg

Here’s what area residentsthink about stay-at-home

By Russ Kent Galion Inquirer

Email Russ Kent at rkent@aimmediamidwest.com

Email Russ Kent at rkent@aimmediamidwest.com