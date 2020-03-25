OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby hospitals announce medical supply donation sites

Collection sites will provide an easy way to support COVID-19 response

MANSFIELD, OH – OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital and OhioHealth Shelby Hospital are announcing the opening of temporary donation sites to provide a safe, convenient way to donate needed medical supplies while honoring the Governor and the State’s directives on social distancing and group gatherings.

These drive-up, drop-off collection sites are located left of the main entrance of Mansfield Hospital, 335 Glessner Ave., and outside the surgery entrance of Shelby Hospital, 199 W. Main St. The sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, 3/25 through Friday, 3/27 and Monday, 3/30 through Friday, 4/3. Future collection times and locations may be announced at a later date.

To donate, please send an email to: supplydonation@ohiohealth.com and OhioHealth will contact you to finalize the donation. If you would like to donate but are uncomfortable leaving your home, pick-up arrangements may be made using the email above.

OhioHealth is accepting donations of the following new, unopened medical supplies: N-95 Masks; Face Shields; Surgery Masks; Procedure Masks; Medical Eyewear/Glasses; Isolation Gowns; Medical Coveralls; Exam Gloves (S,M,L); Hand Sanitizer; Soap; Bleach; Toilet Paper; Biohazard Bags; Disposable Lab Coats; Nebulizers.

OhioHealth has also opened collection sites in Marion, Athens, Circleville and in and around Columbus.