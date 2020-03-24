Pandemic causes changes to visitors, programs at Crawford County Justice Center

BUCYRUS — Crawford County Sheriff Scott Kent has made changes to up preventive measures at the Crawford County Justice Center and sheriff’s office in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These activities have been suspended: Inmate visitation; ALPHA 12-step; Bible study; Gideons prayer group; cognitive restructuring classes; anger management classes; and child care classes.

Only essential county employees, attorneys, necessary and those with appointments will be allowed into the jail after going through a screening process and a temperature reading in the lobby.

CCW applications will be processed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Those wishing to apply for or renew their license, should call 419-562-7906 and ask for CCW Officer Kerry McNutt. (no walk-ins will be accepted at this time)

Webchecks and background fingerprinting also will be processed Tuesdays and Thursdays. Those wishing to have fingerprinting done, should call the number listed above and ask for Deputy Eric Johns. No walk-ins will be accepted at this time.

“I am committed to keeping my staff healthy so that we can continue to provide you with the professional response, that you expect from us,” Kent said. “There have been no cases of coronavirus at the justice center and we are taking proactive preventative measures to minimize exposure. Only those who fed it is necessary should come to the sheriff’s office while I have these restrictions in effect. My administrative staff and I will continue to reevaluate our position and will do our best to keep you informed as changes are made. Thank you for your understanding.”

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/03/web1_Crawford-County-Justice-Center.jpg