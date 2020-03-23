Monday’s update from Galion City Health Department

COVID-19 Update 3/23/20

THE MOST IMPORTANT THING WE CAN ALL DO RIGHT NOW IS STAY AT HOME UNLESS YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY ESSENTIAL TO THOSE LIFELINES OF FOOD, WATER, TRANSPORTATION, OUR FRONTLINE WORKERS. THIS IS THE REAL WORLD WE ARE LIVING IN.

“Everything we can do without having face to face is important because some of the greatest spread is happening in our nursing homes and hospitals.”

As of today, March 22, 2020 2:00pm), there are:

• # of Confirmed Cases: 442

• Deaths: 6- Cuyahoga (1), Erie (1), Franklin (2), Lucas (1), Stark (1)

• # of Cases Hospitalized: 104

• Age Range: <1-93

• Median Age:52

• # of Ohio Counties with Confirmed Cases: 46

• Illness onset of February 7, 2020 through March 23, 2020

STAY AT HOME ORDER

WE ARE IN A SITUATION IN THE SHORT TERM WHERE WE MUST DO EVERYTHING IN OUR POWER TO KEEP PEOPLE HOME. WE HAVE TO SLOW THE SPREAD. THE STAY AT HOME ORDER IS CRUCIAL.

“Manufacturers: Most companies have been able to do Social Distancing. Our request is for manufacturers to keep social distancing. They should also keep a healthy environment, make sure employees are not sick.

If your business is part of the essential supply chain, you can stay open. BUT: You must ensure a clean, safe workplace. If you can’t do that, you should not be open.

We fully expect that companies that are open, that they must follow safety measures. Employees must feel safe. There MUST be distance. Employees shouldn’t be there if they are sick. If they violate that, the companies would be violating the law.”

• Reminder that the Stay-at-Home Order goes into effect today at 11:59pm.

• The stay-at-home order is crucial right now as we build hospital capacity.

• Essential businesses MUST operate in a healthy and responsible manner.

DAYCARES

• The governor clarified that beginning Thursday; childcare providers must have a temporary pandemic childcare license. Families for healthcare workers, first responders, pharmacy staff, police fire and EMT, mental health counselors, nursing home workers, elder care workers, psychologists and psychiatrist, and dental workers will be given priority. If there are other slots available, then those will go to other families. You can view more by going to the to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services website.

HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS

“I encourage healthcare providers to take advantage of telehealth. If anyone is at home sick, ask about everyone in their household. If anyone is sick, the entire household should be in isolation.”

HOSPITALS

THERE WILL BE A HOSPITAL SURGE. IT IS JUST A MATTER OF HOW BIG IT IS. THE GOAL FOR OHIO IS THAT WE DON’T WASTE A SINGLE DAY TO BE AHEAD OF THE CURVE.

• Dr. Acton telling hospitals to ensure they report their information to the ODH and CDC. Also encouraging primary care to use telemedicine as much as possible.

• The state will provide more information tomorrow on hospital data and hospital capacities.

PPE- PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT

The PPE shortage continues, even with the limited amount Ohio received from the national stockpile.

• PPE – Ohio received a very limited supply from the federal government. The state is disbursing this to the local health departments today, but they are small numbers and not truckloads. We need more PPE and Ohio is requesting more from the federal government.

• Crawford County Emergency Management is asking for donations of personal protective equipment:

They are in need of: N95 masks, Ear loop face masks, Surgical gloves, Sterile swabs, Hand Sanitizer

If anyone has anything to donate, they can contact the CCME office.

Crawford County Emergency Management

112 E. Mansfield St., Suite 302

Bucyrus, Ohio 44820

ccema@crawford-co.org

Office: 419-562-6009 · Fax: 419-562-1025

STATE ACTIONS

• The state is ordering an immediate hiring freeze in state government. The only exception will be for those who are directly involved in fighting COVID-19. The freeze on travel for state employees will also continue and there will be a freeze on contract services. The state is also looking at cuts in budgets and spending within different departments and is reaching out to the controlling board to cut back on certain project. The state is anticipating losing a lot of money.

• The state legislature will decide for the state tax deadline will align with the extended federal tax deadline.

GALION CITY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

WE ARE OPEN! HOWEVER, TO PROTECT THE HEALTH OF OUR EMPLOYEES AND COMMUNITY WE WILL BE KEEPING OUR DOORS LOCKED AND ASK THAT YOU CALL TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. WE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE THE FOLLOWING SERVICES:

– BIRTH AND DEATH CERTIFICATES (PLEASE COMPLETE AN APPLICATION ON OUR WEBSITE GALIONHEALTH.ORG AND MAIL)

– IMMUNIZATIONS AND TB TESTS- BY APPOINTMENT PLEASE COMPLETE FORMS ON OUR WEBSITE PRIOR TO YOUR APPOINTMENT

– CAR SEAT DISTRIBUTION – PLEASE COMPLETE THE APPLICATION ON OUR WEBSITE AND MAIL

– NUISANCES, AND DOG BITES – PLEASE COMPLETE FORMS ONLINE USING OUR WEBSITE

– SEXUAL HEALTH – CALL FOR AVAILABILITY

– FREE CONDOMS- PLEASE CALL AND MAKE AN APPOINTMENT FOR PICK UP

– GENERAL QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS WE WILL BE GLAD TO HELP! PLEASE GIVE US A CALL! 419-468-1075 OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE GALIONHEALTH.ORG

REMINDERS & INFORMATION

We’ve been receiving numerous messages and want to remind you that we cannot provide medical or legal advice on Facebook.

➡️THE GALION CITY HEALTH DEPARTMENT DOES NOT HAVE THE ABILITY TO TEST AT OUR OFFICE, ILL INDIVIDUALS SHOULD CONTACT THEIR DOCTOR OR HEALTHCARE PROVIDER.

➡️If your job has been impacted by COVID-19, please visit jfs.ohio.gov/coronavirus for information and visit unemployment.ohio.gov to apply for benefits.

➡️If you feel sick or think you may have been in contact with someone with COVID-19, call your doctor or healthcare provider BEFORE you go in.

➡️Practice social distancing! That means staying home and away from others when you can.

➡️Remember, call centers to answer questions regarding COVID-19 are now open. The ODH call center will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and can be reached at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). The Avita Health System’s Coronavirus Information Hotline is available 7 days a week from 9:00am – 6:00pm at 419-468-0800.

➡️Don’t believe every rumor you see online. Remember to use trusted sources. CDC; Ohio Department of Health; Governor Mike DeWine; local health departments; and verified media are good resources.

➡️The Ohio Department of Health website should be your top resource for COVID-19 information. This resource has been created to help you. COVID-19 numbers are updated at 2 p.m. every day. Find it at www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

➡️FINALLY, REMEMBER THAT WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER. BE KIND TO SERVICE WORKERS, HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS, AND THOSE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COMBATING THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK. THANK YOU!