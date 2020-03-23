OhioHealth starting temperature screenings for patients, visitors, staff

MANSFIELD – Because of the evolving situation surrounding COVID-19, OhioHealth is implementing a temperature screening process beginning Monday, March 23, at 5 p.m.

All OhioHealth associates, care providers, patients and those visitors (who fall under exceptions, i.e., end of life situations) coming into an OhioHealth care site will be required to have their temperature taken as part of the COVID-19 screening process. If the temperature is above 100 degrees, that person will not be allowed to enter the building.

Screening stations will be put in place at all entrances for the following care sites to screen all associates, providers and patients at all OhioHealth hospitals and medical office buildings attached to hospitals. This may change some access points’

Beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, any associate, provider or patient coming into any of the following locations will be required to have their temperature taken as part of the COVID-19 screening process, including:

All OhioHealth ambulatory locations: OhioHealth Physician Group locations; All Freestanding Emergency Departments; All outpatient oncology offices; and Kobacker House.

All OhioHealth Hospitals: OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital; OhioHealth Grant Medical Center; OhioHealth Doctors Hospital; OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital; OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital; OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital; OhioHealth Marion General Hospital; OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital; OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital; OhioHealth Shelby Hospital; OhioHealth Grove City Methodist Hospital; and OhioHealth Berger Hospital.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/03/web1_Coronavirus-logo-2.jpg