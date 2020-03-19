No visitors at OhioHealth hospitals starting Friday

MANSFIELD — Because of the quickly evolving situation surrounding COVID-19, OhioHealth is implementing a NO VISITOR policy effective Friday, March 20, at 7 a.m.

OhioHealth will make limited exceptions for: End-of-life patients; Patients with disabilities who need assistance; Patients under 18 – both parents will be allowed to visit their child; Maternity patients can have one support person for the duration of their stay; and there will be no time limits on approved visitors

Care sites impacted:

All OhioHealth care sites will be impacted by this policy, including: hospitals; urgent care facilities; freestanding emergency departments; ohiohealth physician group offices; medical office buildings.

And OhioHealth Hospitals: OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital; OhioHealth Grant Medical Center; OhioHealth Doctors Hospital; OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital; OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital; OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital; OhioHealth Marion General Hospital; OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital; OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital; OhioHealth Shelby Hospital; OhioHealth Grove City Met; and OhioHealth Berger Hospital.

