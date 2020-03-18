Richland SWCD implement changes in wake of COVID=19

MANSFIELD — In light of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s state of emergencydeclaration to protect the well-being of the citizens of Ohio in regard to COVID-19, the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) is implementing a temporary policy to allow for staff to work from home, avoid non-essential travel, and cancel in person meetings. With this in mind, the March 19, 2020, Richland SWCD Board Meeting is cancelled.

Here is how you may reach Richland SWCD: Email: RSWCD.Data@richlandswcd.net; Website: https://richlandswcd.net/

Stormwater Permit Information: https://richlandswcd.net/services/water/stormwater/stormwater-documents-list. You will find a great list of resources here, including the stormwater permit applications and checklist. Please submit your stormwater permit application and additional documents via email to RSWCD.Data@richlandswcd.net or through US Mail to Richland SWCD, 1495 W. Longview Avenue, Suite 205B, Mansfield, OH 44906. Stormwater permits may be paid by check and mailed to Richland SWCD.

Agriculture Pollution Abatement concerns may be reported by calling (614) 265-6610.

