Avita postpones elective surgeries; adds information hotline

GALION — In an effort to prioritize critically-ill patients, Avita Health System is postponing elective surgeries and procedures at the end of business today, Wednesday, March 18 until further notice. Avita’s surgeons are reviewing cases on an individual basis and are contacting patients to postpone upcoming surgeries that are deemed non-urgent. Avita will continue to perform emergency surgeries.

By temporarily suspending elective surgeries, Avita will be conserving resources including personal protective equipment such as gloves, gowns, and masks, as well as medications and supplies. This decision helps with the conservation of hospital beds and medical equipment for potential COVID-19 patients. Additionally, it reduces foot traffic in the hospitals, which aids in limiting possible COVID-19 exposure.

To help answer general questions and address concerns from the public about COVID-19, Avita has established a call center. The Coronavirus Information Hotline will be open 7 days a week from 9:00am – 6:00pm. The telephone number is 419-468-0800. Patients who have questions about a scheduled surgery should call their doctor’s office.

Avita Health System’s team of experts are dedicated to keeping healthcare local by providing safe, quality care in our community. Avita will continue to monitor hospital operations, assess the needs of the community, and take necessary COVID-19 precautions as the situation develops and new information emerges

