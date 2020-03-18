OhioHealth patient visits restricted to one per day, affective immediately

MANSFIELD — In an effort to protect patients, visitors, physicians and staff from COVID-19, OhioHealth is implementing a more restricted visitation policy than was announced on Monday. The new policy is effective immediately.

Visitor guidelines

Patients will be limited to one per day, One exception – both parents will be allowed to visit with their child

Visitors will not be allowed to wait in lobbies or cafeterias

Visitors must be 18 years or older

Maternity patients will be limited to one support person during their entire length of stay

In-person Behavioral Health visits will no longer be permitted due to the common space these requireVisiting hours at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital and OhioHealth Shelby Hospitals are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. All other OhioHealth hospitals are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Overnight visits will not be permitted with the exception of end-of-life situations.

We will make limited exceptions for end-of-life patients and for those with disabilities who need assistance.

Visitor screening

Visitors to all OhioHealth hospitals, outpatient care centers and physician offices will also be screened and will not be granted entrance if any of the following applies: Exhibiting Flu-like symptoms; Fever within the past 24 hours; Cough or shortness of breath within the past 14 days; Contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient within the past 14 days; International travel within the past 14 days.

Care sites impacted

All OhioHealth care sites will be impacted including: hospitals; urgent care facilities; freestanding emergency departments; OhioHealth Physician Group offices

OhioHealth Hospitals: OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital; OhioHealth Grant Medical Center; OhioHealth Doctors Hospital; OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital; OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital; OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital; OhioHealth Marion General Hospital; OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital; OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital; OhioHealth Shelby Hospital; OhioHealth Grove City Methodist Hospital; OhioHealth Berger Hospital

