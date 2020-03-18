Crestline museum hosting living history program

CRESTLINE — The first of a quarterly Living History Series will be presented at the Crestline Historical Society and Museum on March 26 at 7 p.m. Entitled “The Lincoln Highway: A Centennial Celebration of Crestline’s Stretch of Main Street America” will be presented by Bill Fisher.

Fisher will chat about the fact that after missing out on the Lincoln Highway’s first route through Crawford County, Crestline rolled out the welcome mat in 1920. Come and learn about how Crestline adapted to the coast-to-coast excitement and travelers.

Yhis is a free event. Refreshments will be provided. The Crestline Historical Society and Museum is at 400 Scott. St., in Crestline.

