Bucyrus Public Library closed at least through April 5

BUCYRUS — In response to the state’s measures to contain the coronavirus and keep everyone safe, the Bucyrus Public Library will be closed March 18 through April 5, 2020. All due dates for currently checked-out library materials will be extended to April 15, 2020.

We ask that you do not return any items or leave items in the book drops until the library re-opens. No late fees will be charged. Access to online resources can be found at our website www.bucyruslibrary.org. Wi-fi is available from the Library’s parking lot for anyone needing internet access.

We will reevaluate the situation by April 5, 2020.

Thank you for your patience and understanding with this difficult decision.

