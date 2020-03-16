U.S. 30 westbound ramp at St. Rt. 39 in Richland County closed through Thursday

RICHLAND COUNTY — The US 30 westbound exit ramp to SR 39 northbound will close Monday, March 23 as crews’ clear trees in preparation for the US 30 Major Reconstruction Project.

The detour route for motorists heading towards SR 39 northbound from US 30 will continue to the Trimble Rd. exit, exit off of US 30 and turn left on Trimble Rd., re-enter US 30 eastbound, and take US 30 eastbound back to the SR 39 eastbound exit ramp to continue north.

The ramp is expected to reopen Thursday, March 26, 2020.