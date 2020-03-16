Galion area news briefs

Brush and Palette meet-up March 17

GALION — Brush and Palette Art Association (BPAA), an area non-profit visual arts organization, invite everyone to their Tuesday, March 17 meet-up from 6-8 p.m. at the Brush and Palette Art Gallery, 131 Harding Way East, Galion. The program will be an interactive artwork critique put on by the members of BPAA. The public is invited. Come and find out what BPAA membership can offer you! For more information, please call 419-468-5965, or visit our Facebook page: Brush and Palette Art Gallery.

Kiwanis Chili Dinner cancelled

GALION — The Kiwanis Chili Dinner, on March 24will be postponed. The board has been in discussions and we reached the decision to postpone the event for now. Trish Factor, the director of the Galion City Health Department, reached out to me this yesterday about the dinner. With the pandemic surrounding the Coronavirus and the Governors orders that were issued, she suggested we highly consider the option to postpone our event.

Next Citizen to Patriot meeting is March 19

GALION — From Citizen to Patriot (FCTP) invites everyone to its next public meet-up at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 at Galion Pizza Hut, 820 Harding Way West. The focus of the evening will be a forum featuring the results of the Crawford County Commissioner and the State Senator primary election races. Doors open at 5:30 for an optional social hour. Attendees have the option of ordering off the menu. For more information, please call Jim at 419-468-5116 or Greg at 419-468-4679 (text/call) or email gregjaye@earthlink.net.

Charles Street traffic closure

GALION — A section of Charles Street will be closed to thru traffic beginning March 20. J&T Excavating will be installing a sanitary sewer line through a contract with the City.

Residents within the project area will be able to access their driveways. Granny’s Kitchen will also remain accessible.

Detour for eastbound traffic is Harding Way East (State Route 97), north on Gelsanliter, and east on State Route 61. Reverse for westbound traffic.

AU student’s coronavirus test negative

ASHLAND — An Ashland University student who public health officials identified as a Person Under Investigation for COVID-19 has reported to the University that the test result was negative. The student was part of a group of AU students who attended last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference event in National Harbor, Maryland. One of the CPAC attendees – not an AU student – later tested positive for the virus.

The student was the only one in the AU group who became symptomatic. The others, who also were contacted by the Ashland County Health Department, followed the guidelines for self-quarantine.

Council on Aging board to meet

BUCYRUS — The next monthly meeting of the Crawford County Council on Aging, Inc. Board of Trustees is March 18 at 10 a.m. at the Crawford County Council on Aging Office at 200 S. Spring Street, Bucyrus. For more information, call 419-562-3050.

Bucyrus Library cancels events

BUCYRUS — Here at the Bucyrus Public Library we are committed to serving the needs of our community. In light of the information coming from the State of Ohio on COVID-19, we will be taking extra precautions to ensure the health and safety of our patrons and our staff.

As of Monday March 16, 2020 and continuing through Saturday March 28, 2020 we will be taking the following actions: All library programs will be cancelled; All public use of the meeting rooms will be restricted; All toys in the play areas will be sanitized and stored; Hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes will be available throughout the building

We ask patrons and staff that may be feeling sick, running a fever, or with other health concerns to stay home. The library will remain open during normal hours to provide essential library services.