Marion Technical College moving on-campus classes to remote instruction, starting Friday

MARION — In response to Gov. Mike DeWine’s guidance and recommendations regarding the COVID-19 virus in Ohio, Marion Technical College will move all on-campus classes to remote instruction beginning Friday, March 13, 2020 through Friday, April 10, 2020. At this time, College Credit Plus classes offered at our high school partner sites will continue as scheduled. Remote instruction may include online, phone conference, or through distance education; the manner for instruction will be dependent on individual class objectives and will be shared with students by their respective faculty members. Students reporting to clinical or practicum sites should continue to do so unless instructed otherwise by the facility and/or faculty member. Students needing access to technology to complete coursework may access select computer labs in Bryson Hall during posted hours. Computer labs will follow CDC recommendations for occupancy and sanitizing.

MTC will remain open with limited staff to maintain essential day-to-day operations, with additional staff working from home during this time. The college will be closed for spring break between March 23 and 27.

Events on campus during this time frame will be canceled to limit social gatherings. Individuals inquiring about events should check MTC’s calendar online at: https://www.mtc.edu/mtc-calendar/. Additionally, in alignment with the State of Ohio’s guidance, MTC will suspend all out-of-state travel during this time and evaluate in-state travel on a case-by-case basis.

Students will be able to return to MTC on Monday, April 13, though this date is subject to change as the situation develops and more information becomes readily available. MTC strongly encourages students and employees to follow health guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Stay home if you are sick or have any (even mild) symptoms, such as mild fever or cough. If these symptoms worsen, contact your physician or local hospital about your symptoms in advance of going to the physician’s office or hospital.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your face, eyes, mouth, and nose.

Frequently wash your hands with soap and hot water for no less than 20 seconds, and consider regularly using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer in addition.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched items and surfaces, such as door knobs.

Although, no cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Marion County, MTC understands the potential for the virus to be spread through community contact and will exercise caution to aid in slowing the spread of infection in Ohio. The College is currently developing a website to provide up to date information regarding MTC’s response to COVID-19, please visit the College website www.mtc.edu for more information.