GALION — The March 19 and April 16 meetings of the Galion Safety Council have been cancelled in light of the state of emergency declared by Gov. Mike DeWine and as advised by the BWC due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

If you are working towards your FY20 rebate, one meeting credit for March and April will be awarded to your company.

BWC encourages the public to stay up to date on the latest COVID-19 information by visiting the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) website https://coronavirus.ohio.gov

The call center can be reached at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).