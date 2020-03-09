Hall of Fame banquet March 28: Galion’s Brady Wegesin among those being inducted

BUCYRUS — This year’s inductees to the Crawford County Sports Hall of Fame will be honored March 28 during a banquet at the Trillium Event Center, 1630 E. Southern Ave. The program will start at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, and $12 for children 6-12. They are available at each of the athletic directors offices in the six county high schools, at the Crestline Advocate, or by calling 419-571-6284.

Brady Wegesin

“Brady was one of the hardest working and truly dedicated athletes I have been around,” said Brady’s high school coach, Jim Wegesin, who also is his father. Brady has been involved in the sport of wrestling since he was four years old. At Galion High School, Wegesin was a two-time All-Ohioan — in 1994 and 1995 — in the 160-pound weight class. He was the Tigers’ team captain in 1995. Wegesin was on the Junior Greco Roman Ohio team in 1993 and 1994 and was champion of the Folkstyle Nationals in Iowa in his 160-pound class. Brady was also a member of National Honor Society at Galion High School.

After graduation, Brady wrestled at Ashland University. His college wrestling accomplishments include being named Division 2 All American in 2000 in the 184-pound weight class. He was a three-time national qualifier between 1998-2000. Brady was also a four-year starter at AU. Wegesin was an Academic All-American in 1998 to 2000. He was team captain of AU’s wrestling team in 1999 and 2000. He led the team in number of pins (17) in 2000 and he won the Eagle 110 Percent Award three times.

He was a wrestling official between 2000-2017 and officiated at the individual State of Ohio wrestling tournament six times and has also officiated a state dual meet tournament. Brady is a North Central Ohio Wrestling Rules Interpreter, as well and has also been a youth wrestling coach. He is a physical therapist and is married to Sarah, an elementary teacher in Galion. They have three children, Sam, Maddie and Maria.

J. C. Ehmann

J.C Ehmann was an outstanding athlete at Colonel Crawford. He played football, basketball and baseball for the Eagles. Ehmann played four years of basketball, and was a member of two NCC championship team. As a junior, he was second-team NCC, District 6 Honorable Mention, was MVP of the Buckeye Central Holiday Tournament and was second team all-county. During his senior year, the Eagles had an overall record of 20-1, and were 11-1 in the North Central Conference. J.C. was the team captain, MVP and won the Eagle Award. He was a first team pick in the NCC, first team District 6 Coaches Association, first team All Northwest Ohio, first team All-Ohioan for the UPI, second team All Ohio AP and played in the North-South All Ohio All-Star Game. J.C. also played in the News Journal All-Star Game and was MVP. Ehmann set the CCHS season scoring record with 497 points and the season assist record with 204 assists. Ehmann averaged 22.6 points per game.

n baseball, J.C. was All-Ohio Honorable mention, first team NCC and in 1991, his baseball team was the NCC and sectional champion. As a football player, he was a second team All-Ohioan, and a member of the 1990 McDonald’s All Star Football Classic.

He played basketball at Owens College for two years, and won two national championships; J.C. is a farmer and also works at Sunrise Co-op. He is married to Marilyn and has a daughter, Claire and son Keith.

Travis Moyer

Travis T. Moyer graduated from Crestline in 1995. He earned four varsity letters in football, three in basketball and one each in baseball and track. Travis was named Outstanding Senior Athlete, was a National Honor Society Member and was the winner of the inaugural Merle & Peg Hutson scholarship. As a senior in football, Travis was named First Team ALL-NCC-defense, Second Team ALL-NCC-offense, First Team Northwest District, NCOFCA Defensive lineman of the Year, and Second Team ALL-Ohio. Travis was team captain and team MVP. He was ranked second in tackles in the NCC and tied for fifth in scoring in the NCC. Travis led the team in tackles all four years and became the leading tackler in school history with 515 tackles. As a junior in football, Travis was named First Team All-NCC- defense, First Team Northwest District, and Special Mention All-Ohio. He was ranked third in the NCC in tackles and scoring. The 1993 football team was NCC Co-Champions, a Regional Semi-Finalist and was the first CHS team to make the play-offs and the first to win a play-off game.

As a senior in basketball, he was team captain and achieved the single season CHS assist record with 150. The 1995 basketball team won sectional and district championships.

At Ashland University, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1999 and then a Master’s in Education at Ashland University in 2005.

H started coaching at Crestline High School as a volunteer varsity assistant basketball coach. He began coaching at Wynford High School in 1997, and was a varsity assistant football coach. He became the head varsity football coach at Wynford in 1999 and remained in that position until 2011. He was also the head varsity baseball coach at Wynford.

The football Royals were NCC champs in 1999, 2002, 2005-2011. They were NCC runners-up in 2001, 2003, and 2004. In 2002, the Royals were ranked #10 in the Final AP Poll-Division V. In 2005, they were ranked #4 in the Final AP Poll-Div.5. In 2002, the Royals hosted the first playoff game in school history and finished as the #1 seed in Div 5, Region 8. In 2005, Wynford had their first undefeated regular season in school history and won their first playoff game in school history. They were the Div 5 Regional Runner-up, and finished as the #2 seed in Div 5, Region 18. In 2006, they finished as the #3 seed in Div 5, Region 18. Wynford had six undefeated seasons. At one point, Wynford had 58 straight regular season wins, the most in the state of Ohio. Wynford football played in the play-offs eight times under Moyer’s guidance. Travis became the Athletic Director for Wynford schools in 2009-2011. Travis left Wynford with 118 career victories.

He currently is the head coach at Wapakoneta High School, where he has led the Redskins to 59 victories in six seasons. Travis’s career record as a football coach is 194-43, and has a league record of 140-14.

In 2007, he was inducted into the Crestline Athletic Hall of Fame.

Travis is married to Erin and they have four boys. He is a teacher at Wapakoneta.

Michael Johnson, M.D.

Michael is a team doctor and super supporter of Wynford Athletics. A member and the president of the 1964 inaugural class of the consolidated Wynford Local School District and a member of the 2007-2008 Wynford Athletic Hall of Fame, Johnson is being honored forhis years of service and support to Wynford athletics.

After finishing his senior year as a Royal, Dr. Johnson pursued a career in medicine at The Ohio State University. After medical school in Mexico and an internship in Indiana, he decided to return to Crawford County and opened his practice in Bucyrus in April 1976. He soon began to give back to his alma mater through his title of team doctor primarily with the football and boys’ basketball teams along with other injuries as needed.

As his three sons began participation in baseball, Dr. Johnson kept the scorebook, assisted their coaches, and served on the Bucyrus Little League Board. When his sons joined the Royal basketball program, he began his time at the scorer’s table where he continued to volunteer in this capacity for varsity and junior varsity boys’ games until January 2019. He did this for more than 25 years.

He is married to Sally. Together they had six children and 25 grandchildren.

Don Kalb

The late Don Kalb enters the Crawford County Sports Hall of Fame as a result of his achievements at both the high school and collegiate level. He was a two-year letter winner at Wynford High School and a four-year starter at Capital University. Don was an outstanding basketball player.

During his junior and senior years at Wynford, he led the North Central Conference in scoring. He received multiple All-County, NCC Northwest District and All-Ohio honors. He was selected by WLWC-TV Channel 4 Columbus, to appear on the Fred Taylor Show as “Player of the Week” during his 19-4 senior season. He also lettered in track as a junior and senior. Don was inducted into the Wynford Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006.

Don competed as a Capital University Crusader. He was a starter on teams that amassed a 75-21 record while winning two Ohio Athletic Conference titles and appearing in the NCAA Tournament in 1970. All-OAC honors were awarded three times as he accumulated 1,093 career points and 654 career rebounds. He was inducted into the Capital University Hall of Fame in 2002.

An accountant, he has worked as a controller and CFO. Don was on the Wynford School Board for 12 years. He and his wife Christine, have four adult children and six grandchildren.

1995 Colonel Crawford softball team

The Lady Eagles finished the 1995 season with a record of 25-3. They defeated Seneca East and Wynford in sectional tournament play, advancing to the district round, they defeated Plymouth 3-0, and Ashland Crestview 12-1. In the regional tournament, CC defeated Coldwater 6-2, and in the regional final they defeated Archbold 5-2 to advance to the state semi-finals. The lady Eagles beat Strasburg Franklin, 5-1 in the semi- finals and beat Pleasant Hill Newton 1-0 to win the Division III State Championship.

Team members included Nandee Pry, Sarah Diebler, Chanda Fairchild, Natalie Pry, Julie Jones, Tiffany Miller, Jill Hudson, Nicki Miller, Kelli Stuckman, Heather Neumann, Jaclyn Reynolds, Marie Hagen, Elizabeth Bean, Kim Brown, Alesha Dyer, Nicky Guins, Elizabeth Baldy, Jenny Risner, and Andrea Sheibley. The Lady Eagles were coached by head coach Chuck Huggins and assistants were Carl Diebler and Dave Ujvari. The scorekeeper was Ron Pry.

