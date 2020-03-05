Ohio Senate Democrats member coming to MOP event March 11

BUCYRUS — Rachel Coyle, co-founder of “How Things Work at the Ohio Statehouse,” will speak at 6 p.m. March 11 at Bucyrus Public Library. The event is hosted by the Mid-Ohio Progressives. Coyle, a graduate of both The Ohio State University and American University, is campaign director for the Ohio Senate Democrats. She will offer a training session for those interested in how state government works and how to impact Ohio legislators.

Prior to Coyle’s presentation, postcards to send to President Donald Trump as part of the Ides of Trump campaign will be available from 5 to 6 p.m. National organizers hope to flood the White House with postcards concerning the president’s job performance. Postcard

writers can contribute 35 cents for postage per card. For more information, email lisakaymiller13@gmail.com.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/03/web1_ohio.jpg