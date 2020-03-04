Bellville-area news briefs

Juvenile detention facility gets top rating

MANSFIELD — In a recent inspection and review conducted by the Ohio Department of Youth Services, the Richland County Juvenile Detention Facility was found to be in compliance with all 189 mandatory and recommended standards.

“I want to publically acknowledge and thank the entire detention facility staff, whose daily efforts to assist our youth have made this possible,” said Juvenile Court Judge Steve McKinley.

The standards are set forth by the Ohio Administrative Code and govern the operation of Ohio juvenile detention centers, monitoring such areas as facility management, personnel, training, safety, security, and juvenile rights.

Walter Kania will speak at All Souls

BELLVILLE — Dr. Walter Kania will be the guest speaker at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service at

All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Bellville, 25 Church St. His topic will be: “What does the word ‘Divine’ mean?”

Kania says: When we call something Divine we are usually referring to: A Power beyond our imagination; A Force or Power that is WITHIN us but is not OF us; A Force behind and beyond all that exists and that is responsible for all that exists. The Invisible that is beyond the Creation of all that is visible.

When we refer to the ‘Field’ we are talking about: A vast sea of energy within the Universe that also contains the entire Universe. We sometimes call this the Divine or the Source of all that exists; The Essence of the Supernatural or Paranormal; The place where Mind and Matter are connected; That which connects us to each other and to all that exists.

Catholic Charities’ consumer resource fair Saturday

MANSFIELD —Catholic Charities is hosting the 10th Consumer Resource Fair, Saturday, March 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Richland Mall, in Mansfield, OH.

Catholic Charities and participating organizations will provide free information on such topics as managing money and debt, protecting personal identification, wellness, and avoiding identify theft and scams.

“The purpose of National Consumer Protection Week is to educate consumers on how to make informed decisions when it comes to money and their financial affairs,” said Rebecca Owens, Regional Director for Mansfield Catholic Charities. “We continue to see many people being preyed upon by scams and identity theft while trying to meet their basic needs of food, shelter and medical needs.”

Over 20 organizations will participate in the Consumer Resource Fair, including the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Ohio Consumers Council, Ohio Department of Commerce, Directions Credit Union, Richland Bank, GROhio Community Credit Union, Civista Bank, First Call-211, Adult Protective Services, local law enforcement, Mansfield City Schools Adult Education, and other social service agencies and financial institutions.

Free heath screenings planned

MANSFIELD — Community Health Screenings are free health assessments from Richland Public Health nurses for Richland County adults at locations close to home. Community Health Screenings include the following: Free blood pressure reading; free blood sugar check (3-hour fast recommended); free anemia check (hemoglobin and hematocrit); free education and referrals; $12 cholesterol checks (9-12 hour fast required). cash or check only please.

Screenings are planned: Tuesday, March 3 at Lexington Senior Civic Center , 67 E. Main St., Lexington 10 – 11:30 a.m.; and Wednesday, March 4 at the Butler/Clear Fork Adult Center, 20 W. Henry St., Butler from 7 – 8:30 a.m.