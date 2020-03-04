Disaster drill planned this morning at Sunrise Co-op off Ohio 598, north of Galion

GALION — If you hear lots of sirens or see firefighters, police or EMS workers and others in hazardous materials wear this morning, it’s only a drill, a disaster drill.

Crawford County Local Emergency Planning Committee, LEPC, will be conducting a full-scale exercise, at the Sunrise Co-op, 2155 St RT 598 Crestline, 44827.

The exercise will begin at 9 a.m. LEPC is required by Ohio Revised Code 3750 to conduct an exercise once a year.

Avita Hospitals are taking part in the drill, plus another drill on Thursday and the external decontamination tents you see set up at area hospital are part of the drill.

If you have any questions, please contact the Crawford County Emergency Management Agency at 419-562-6009