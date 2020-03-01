Galion area news briefs

GriefShare program starts March 16

GALION — St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St., will host its fourth GriefShare Group beginning Monday, March 16, at 6:30 p.m.in Fellowship Hall.

GriefShare is for people who have lost a spouse, child, another family member or a friend through death. It is a 13 week, Christ centered, biblically based support group with 3 major components…a Video…Group discussion to allow participants time to talk about the video and how they are dealing with the death of their loved one…and a workbook to use at home. A person who is grieving the loss of a loved one can join at any time during the 13 weeks since each session is self-contained.

Whether your loss is recent or not so recent, everyone experiences grief differently. This program offers those who have experienced the loss of a loved one the opportunity to be with people in a safe, confidential and understanding environment where they will find encouragement, comfort and help in their grief experience.

For more information and/or to register for the program, please contact Mary at 419-845-3195, Peg at 330-550-4743 or the church office at 419-468-4557

Knights of Columbus fish dinners set

GALION — The Knights of Columbus in Galion have set the dates for their their Lenten fish dinners. There will be three of them: March 6, March 20 and April 3. The fish dinners are at the Galion St. Joseph Activity Center, 115 N. Liberty St., from 5 – 7 p.m. Dine-inside or get carryout. These fish dinners are open to the public.

Galion health department news

GALION — Immunization apartments are available at the Galion Cith Health Department on March 11; March 18 (last appointment slot is 5:40 p.m.); and March 25. Call to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay.

The Galion Board of Health will meet at 5 p.m. March 10, at the Health Department office, 113 Harding Way East.

Also sexual health clinic appointments and walk-ins at the health department, 113 Harding Way East (STI/STD testing and treatment and PrEP) on most Fridays. Walk-ins are also accepted on some Tuesdays as well. Call to schedule your appointment/ensure provider availability and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. Cash and checks also accepted.

Freese Grant advisory board to meet

GALION — The Freese Grant advisory board will meet Friday, Feb. 28 at 9 a.m. in the Galion City Building, 301 Harding Way East. The board will elect a chair for 2020, discuss the status of recent/ongoing projects, and review new project applications.

HEAP deadline is March 31

ONTARIO — Do you need help paying for Winter Heating bills? HEAP may be able to help you. How Do I Apply? Fill out the application – available by calling the Area Agency at 419-524-4144 or 800-860-5799 Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Anyone age 18 and older may apply for this assistance. Those 60 and older can get assistance with filling out the application. All heating types are eligible for energy assistance programs: electric, wood, coal, natural gas, propane and kerosene. For more information call today. Heating Assistance Deadline is March 31, 2020.