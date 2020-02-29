Tigers fourth in D-II state bowling

COLUMBUS — Galion’s boys bowling team knocked off No. 1 seed Peninsula Woodridge in the championship round Friday at Wayne Webb’s bowling facility in Columbus during the Division II OHSAA state tournament Friday.

But the Tigers’ — the No. 8 seed in the championship round — saw their dream season came to and end in the next round of the tournament as they fell to eventual Division II state champion Coldwater.

The Tigers eventually finished fourth in the state in Division II. Fairport Harbor was second, Heath was third, the Tigers’ fourth; followed by Peninsula Woodridge, Urbana, Girard and Mechanicsburg.

In the first round, Galion rolled games of 172 167 142 198 to beat Peninsula Woodridge 171 148 182 174. In Round 2 Galion had games of 182 163 177 220 198; but was bettered by Coldwater’s 149 186 156 227 206.

In the bowl-off to determine the final eight teams, Galion was 8th, just 12 points ahead of Chillicothe Unioto.

However, in that first round of qualifying, after regulation play, Galion had turned in team scores of 871, 892 and 1027 for a 2789, and they were 10th heading into the Baker Rounds. But Galion’s Baker games of 179, 204 and 206 moved them ahead of Wooster Triway and Hillsboro, into eighth-place and qualify for the finals.

The Tigers; AJ Randalph was the top bowler for Galion with scores of 171 175 270-616. Randalph’s 270 was fifth best score in the D-II tournament. JT Maslanich rolled a perfect 300.

Randalph’s 616 total was 19th best in the tournament. Other Galion scores were Austin Rinehart (202 187 206-595); Jason Guthridge (179 168 215-562); Alan Evans (149 205 185-540); and Sean Clark (170 156 150-476).

Photo Courtesy Galion Tigers Athletics Facebook page

Member of the Galion Bowling team huddle up for a pep talk at Wayne Webb’s Columbus bowling facility Friday in Columbus. The Tigers made it to the championship round in the Division II state bowling tournament, where they knocked off top-seeded Peninsula Woodridge, but then fell to eventual state champion Coldwater. The Tigers were fourth overall https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/02/web1_Galion-Tigers-huddle.jpg Photo Courtesy Galion Tigers Athletics Facebook page

