Galion’s Alsip first-team all-MOAC basketball; Tigers dominate all-league bowling squads

GALION — Galion’s Isaiah Alsip was named to the first team all-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference boys squad on Thursday. He is joined by Clear Fork’s Brennan South, Harding’s Mitch Meyers, Ontario’s Griffin Shaver, River Valley’s Dylan Johnson and Shelby’s T.J. Pugh. Named to the second team are Clear Fork’s Ethan DeLaney, Harding’s Caden Morris, Ontario’s Shaquan Coburn, Pleasant’s Patrick Blubaugh, River Valley’s Ethan Bell and Shelby’s Cody Lantz. And named to the honorable mention team were Galion’s Rece Payne, Clear Fork’s Brady Tedro, Harding’s Ayden Rich, Ontario’s Kolten Kurtz, Pleasant’s Luke Thomas, River Valley’s Karson Lang and Shelby’s Johnny Devito.

Shelby won the league title, with records of 17-5 and 12-0. The Whippets were followed in the standings by Ontario (16-6, 10-2); Harding (10-13, 7-5); River Valley’s (11-12, 5-7); Clear Fork (9-14, 4-8); Pleasant (10-12, 4-8) and Galion (2-21, 0-12).

Alsip was the league’s leading scorer at 22.2 points per game. Shelby’s Pugh was second at 21.7 point per game. Clear Fork’s Ethan DeLaney was the top rebounder in the league at 9.4 per game with Shelby’s T.J. Pugh second at 9.2. Alsip was the fifth best rebounder in the league at 6.4 rebounds per game.

Ethan Bell of River Valley was first in assists at 8.1 per game. Ethan Bell was tied for first in the MOAC with 2.7 steals per game. Galion’s Alsip was tied for fifth at 2.1 steals per game.

The MOAC also named its all-conference girls squads. On the first team are Harding’s Ariyah Douglas, Ontario’s Carleigh Pearson; Sherman’s Emma Randall and Olivia Baker, Pleasant’s Alissa Hollare and River Valley’s Alexis Stevens. Second team-selections were Natalee Perkins of Galion, Justice Stiment-Ross ad Nicole Flock of Harding; Taylor Hecker and Allyson Johnson of River Valley and Haylee Baker of Shelby. Nemed to the third team were Teanna Greter of Galion; Brooke Robinson of Clear Fork, Brooklyn Green of Harding, Ashton Vavra of Ontario, Kyla Columber of Pleasant, Olivia Kirk of River Valley and Sophia Niece of Shelby.

Shelby won the league championship with records of 22-1 and 12-0; followed by Harding (15-7, 8-4), River Valley (17-6, 8-4), Pleasant (15-9, 7-5), Ontario (10-12, 5-7), Clear Fork (7-16, 2-10); and Galion (2-21, 0-12).

River Valley’s Alexis Stevens led the league in scoring at 18.4 points per game. Galion’s Natalee Perkins was the MOAC’s top rebounder at 10 per game. Harding’s Ariyah Douglas led in assists (4.6 per game) and steals (4.4 per game); and Olivia Kyrk or River Valley was the blocked-shot leader at 1.8 per game. Perkins was fourth at 1.2 per game.

The MOAC also made official its all-league bowling squads this week. On the first-team are Galion’s Jason Guthridge, A J Randolph and Austin Rinehart, along with Harding’s Eli Cox, and River Valley’s Nick Manning and Josh Warwick; On the second team were Galion’s Alan Evans; Harding’s Jayden Combs and Millisor; Pleasant’s Drew Decker and Owen Peters; and River Valley’s Daniel Rengert; On the third team are Harding’s Gaige Ross and Gage Warren; Pleasant’s Austin Adkins; River Valley’s Preston Welsh and Shelby’s Nick Beekman and Karl Logan.

Galion won the league title with a record of 7-1, followed by Harding (5-3), Pleasant (3-5), River Valley (4-4) and Shelby (1-7). Galion’s Rinehart had the high average score this year with a 210. His teammate Randalph was fourth in the league with an average score of 202.44.

The Tigers are completing today in the state bowling tournament in Columbus in Division II.

The MOAC also named its all-conference girls bowling squads.

On the first team are Galion’s Abby Crager and Kadence Fairchild; Harding’s Makenzie Augenstein and Haley Butler; Pleasant’s Jordan Griffith and River Valley’s Giselle Perez; On the second team are Harding’s Kenzi Hines and Shauvie Pettigrew, Pleasant’s Kelly Reagan, River Valley’s Allee Dutt and Sidney Knickel and Shelby’s Arica Uplinger. On the honorable mention squad are Galion’s Maleah Stratton, Harding’s Shaylee Geyer, Pleasant’s Lillie Griffith, River Valley’s Carla Diamond and Kelci Mosley, and Shelby’s Bethany Rice.

Harding won the MOAC league title with a record of 8-0, followed by Galion (6-2), River Valley (3-5), Pleasant (2-6) and Shelby (1-7).

Tigers dominate all-league bowling squads

By Russ Kent Galion Inquirer

