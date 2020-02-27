Caledonia’s Bowstring Bar & Grill marks second year

CALEDONIA — Bowstring Bar & Grill offers exciting live music, events and delicious food right in the heart of Caledonia.

The owners have compleged renovations to a business that dates back from the early 1800s. Pictures hanging on the wall depict the business as it was in the horse and buggy days. Located at 109 N. Water Street, Caledonia, Bowstring Bar & Grill celebrated two years in operation on Valentine’s Day.

Owner Cindy Douds and general manager Matt Douds are excited to bring the family restaurant and bar to the Caledonia community. Cindy said she’s delighted with the positive feedback she has received.

“We have really been welcomed to Caledonia, not only as a business, but as a part of the community. We are delighted that the town has reached out to us to participate in many community events and activities.”

The business has changed hands several times over the years and those changes have included many different names. According to Matt, Bowstring Bar & Grill, has transitioned from strictly a drinking place into a full-service restaurant.

The name, Bowstring Bar & Grill, has roots in Caledonia.

“People try to guess where the name comes from all the time,” laughs Matt. “Some people think, bow and arrow since we have a country restaurant and others suggest a music instrument when looking at the large stage.”

The name has derived from a historical landmark in Caledonia, the Bowstring Bridge, which was considered an example of a historically important method of construction at the time. The bridge was moved from its original location to Caledonia, spanning the Olentangy River in 1976 and later was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

With a six-page menu, Bowstring offers something for any taste. Some fan favorites are the Rocky’s Italian sub, Buckeye pretzels, Cajun cream pasta and bourbon chicken and rice. Matt says he changes the menu with the seasons to keep the offerings fresh. “People have been pretty interested in the new Beast Burger,” he added.

Friday night is, Steak Night, which draws a crowd in for a choice of filet mignon or ribeye steak. In addition to a variety of draft beers, Bowstring also offers a different IPA weekly, a large choice of liquors and some refreshing patio sippers.

The restaurant features seating for 150 and includes a 50-foot bar and a large stage. The music usually leans toward country with a dash of rock. Bowstring Bar & Grill also offers Karaoke every Tuesday starting at 7 p.m.

In addition to weekly live entertainment, Bowstring also has two pool tables, Keno and electronic games.

