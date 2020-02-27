Galion area news briefs

Knights of Columbus fish dinners set

GALION — The Knights of Columbus in Galion have set the dates for their their Lenten fish dinners. There will be three of them: March 6, March 20 and April 3. The fish dinners are at the Galion St. Joseph Activity Center, 115 N. Liberty St., from 5 – 7 p.m. Dine-inside or get carryout. These fish dinners are open to the public.

Freese Grant advisory board to meet

GALION — The Freese Grant advisory board will meet Friday, Feb. 28 at 9 a.m. in the Galion City Building, 301 Harding Way East. The board will elect a chair for 2020, discuss the status of recent/ongoing projects, and review new project applications.

HEAP deadline is March 31

ONTARIO — Do you need help paying for Winter Heating bills? HEAP may be able to help you. How Do I Apply? Fill out the application – available by calling the Area Agency at 419-524-4144 or 800-860-5799 Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Anyone age 18 and older may apply for this assistance. Those 60 and older can get assistance with filling out the application. All heating types are eligible for energy assistance programs: electric, wood, coal, natural gas, propane and kerosene. For more information call today. Heating Assistance Deadline is March 31, 2020.