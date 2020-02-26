There are still lots of chances to cast your ballot for March 17 primary

GALION — Early voting is underway for the March 17 Ohio Primary.

Voters will have an opportunity to choose a presidential candidate/delegate: Donald J. Trump is the Republican candidate, and is unopposed. For Democrat voters, 11 candidates are vying to be on the November ballot. At least one, Cory Booker has withdrawn from the race already.

Voters must declare a party affiliation, Republican, Democrat, or Libertarian and will received a ballot based on their party affiliation.

Democrat voters will have three primary choices for the 4th District of the U. S. Congress: Shannon M. Freshour of Marysville, Mike Larsen of Plain City, and Jeffrey Sites of Lima.

At the local level, all other candidates are unopposed.

Republican voters will choose a candidate to serve as a male member on the party Central Committee, wither Gary Click, Glen D. Feichtner, Charles Knight or Jonathan Zucker. Lisa Cooper is unopposed for the open female seat on the committee.

Voters in the 26th District of the Ohio Senate will choose between Melissa Ackison and Bill Reineke to appear on the November ballot. Riordan T. McClain is unopposed to be the candidate for the 87th District in the Ohio House of Representatives.

There is a four-candidate field for the Crawford County Commissioners seat commencing January 2, 2021: Terry Gribble of Galion, Michael E. Schiefer of Bucyrus, Larry Schmidt of Bucyrus, and Amber Wertman of Galion. On the ballot for second position on the Commissioners Board, for a term commencing January 3, 2021, voters will choose between Jeffrey Price of Bucyrus and Doug Weisenauer of Bloomville.

All other Republican primary candidates are unopposed.

Libertarian party voters will choose beween Eric Delfibaugh of Sheffield Village and Christine Marie Holloway of LaFayette to serve on the party’s central committee. Steve Perkins is unopposed for the spot on the ballot for Representative for the 4th District of the U.S. Congress.

Voters are encouraged to carefully read the Crawford County tax issue on the March 17 ballot. It is a renewal of 1 mill AND an increase of 0.75 mill in taxes to support senior citizen services in Crawford County. The tax would be assessed for a period of five years. Crawford County Council on Aging provides many services to our neighbors who are senior citizens, including, but not limited to: home delivered meals, homemaker and chore services, and transportation services.

Lots of chances to cast your ballot for March 17 primary