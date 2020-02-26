Join the Clear Fork Valley Foundation for an Arctic Blast on Feb. 29

BELLVILLE — Join the Clear Fork Valley Foundation for an Arctic Blast on Saturday, Feb. 29 starting at 7 p.m. at the Legacy on Possum Run. Cost is a $20 donation. This is for adults 21 and older.

Your $20 donation/admission price includes a souvenir tasting glass and five tickets. Additional tickets are $1 each, and can be used to drinks, food and raffle baskets. There also will be a silent auction.

Pre-purchase admission is encouraged to help with planning. Tickets are available from any member of the Clear Fork Valley Foundation or at Clear Fork High School. Information about the foundation is available on its Facebook page or its website at www.cfvf.org.

Those who attend the Feb. 29 event will be sipping, sampling and socializing. Vendors include The Wishaker House, the Phoenix Brewing Company, Fast Eddies, 5 Penny Hard Cider and more.

Music will be provided by Clint Knight. In case of extreme weather and the event is cancelled, the cost of your ticket will be considered a donation.