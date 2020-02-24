Little River Band to headline August festival in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Music and Arts Festival will welcome Little River Band, Artrageous and Phil Dirt and the Dozers as headline entertainment for this summer’s event.

All headline acts are scheduled to take the main stage at 8:30 each evening – Phil Dirt and the Dozers on Thursday, Aug. 13, Artrageous on Friday, Aug. 14, and Little River Band on Saturday, Aug. 15. The festival’s annual car and motorcycle show will return during the day on Sunday, Aug. 16.

Through the ‘70’s and ‘80’s, Little River Band (LRB) enjoyed huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and chart topping hits like: “Reminiscing,” “Lady,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “We Two,” “Man On Your Mind,” “The Other Guy,” and “It’s A Long Way There.”

Worldwide album and CD sales now top 30 million. In 1982, LRB set a record for having had Top 10 hits for six consecutive years – in fact, they were the very first band to achieve that remarkable plateau! According to BMI, “Reminiscing” has garnered rare status with over 5 million airplays on American radio, and “Lady” is close behind with over 4 million airplays.

Bassist/vocalist Wayne Nelson joined the band in 1980, and worked alongside founding members with some of the most distinctive harmonies and vocal abilities, creating the unique LRB sound. He celebrates his 40th year with Little River Band this year.

In 2004, LRB was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame. Their website is https://reallittleriverband.com/

Artrageous

Imagine an artist creating a masterpiece before your eyes in mere moments.

With a palette that also mixes captivating vocals, intricate choreography and exciting audience interaction, Artrageous takes you on a unique visual journey packed with wild inspiration, creativity and fun!

The Artrageous troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers pay tribute to a variety of

art forms, pop icons and musical genres culminating in a gallery of fabulous finished paintings. The result? A one of a kind crossover experience! The signature of the Artrageous troupe is interaction and engagement, so be prepared to be a part of the show! Their website is http://artrageousexperience.com/

Phil Dirt and The Dozers

Thursday night’s featured performer is a Mount Vernon fan favorite, Phil Dirt and the Dozers. Founded in 1981 in Columbus, Phil Dirt and the Dozers will transport you to another time and place, the classic Rock and Roll of America’s golden years.

The Dozers perform the intricate vocal harmonies of the Beach Boys, Four Seasons, the Eagles and many more. Phil Dirt and the Dozers will prompt feet-tapping, hand-clapping, and finger-snapping fun for everyone. Their website is https://phildirt.com/

The Festival’s new website is live, in basic form, with more information about events and tickets being added daily at http://mvmaf.org.

The 2020 Mount Vernon Music and Arts Festival is Aug. 13-16 around the Public Square and the streets of downtown Mount Vernon.

