Galion school board sets extra meeting schedule

GALION — The Galion City School District Board of Education will hold a special board meeting on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2020 at 7 a.m. in the Administrative Center Conference Room. The purpose of this meeting is to re-employ Treasurer Charlene Parkinson.

The school board will have a work session on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. in the Administrative Center Conference Room. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the renewal levy.

There will be a special school board meeting on Tuesday, March 3 at 6 p.m. in the Administrative Center conference room and a Special Board of Education Meeting on Wednesday, March 4, at 6 p.m., also in the Administrative Center conference room. The purpose of both meetings is to conduct an executive session of the board for the purpose of consideration of the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee or official, and to take official public action regarding same.

The regular monthly board of education meeting will be Tuesday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab.

