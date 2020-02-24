Tigers’ Abouhassan, McCarthy win MOAC wrestling title

GALION — The Tigers’ Devin McCarthy and John Abouhassan, and Marion Pleasant were the big winners at Saturday’s Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference wrestling meet at the high school.

McCarthy won the 132-pound title and Abouhassan the 285-pound championship as the Tigers finished fifth in the team standings.

Pleasant also managed two league champions, but the Spartans’ overall team depth added up to 232 points and the team trophy. Shelby was second with 222 points, followed by Clear Fork and River Valley with 206 apiece, Galion with 195.5, Ontario with 187.5 and Marion Harding with 111.5 points.

McCarthy won a 13-4 major decision over Shelby’s Garrett Baker in the 132-pound title bout. He pinned Clear Fork’s Chase McCune in the first round; won by technical fall, 24-9, over C.J. Stirm of River Valley; and in the semifinals pinned Pleasant’s Jayden McNanus at the 5:43 mark.

Abouhassan pinned Nate Hayes-Poole of Ontario in the 285-pound championship match in 1:05 to secure the title. In the first round, Abouhassan pinned Tyler Shatzer of Shelby in 30 seconds. In his second match of the day he pinned River Valley’s Colt Weaver in 1:11. He won won by forfeit over Pleasant’s Rod Lyman; and in the semifinals Abouhassan pinned Clear Fork’s Eric Hicks at 1:10.

The Tigers’ Sam Wegesin finished second, at 138 pounds. He lost an 8-5 decision to Shelby’s Trace Thomas in the championship match.

The Tigers’ Brodyn Butcher was third at 113 pounds as was teammate Kidron Clark. Corbin Justice was fourth at 160 pounds, as was Max Fisher at 170.

Finishing fifth for Galion were Connor Ganshorn (106); Ryder McCabe (152); Mike Marks (195) and Caden Roberts (220).

The Tigers Jaden Cox was sixth (126 pounds); as was Ian Lehman (145 pounds).

Clear Fork crowned two individual champions. Isaiah Thomas beat Shelby’s Garrett Montgomery 6-4 at 126 pounds, and in the 220-pound championship match, the Colts’ Landon Smith won a 13-1 major decision over Shelby’s Nathan Zehner.

The Colts’ Jaxon Swank was second (106 pounds); J.R. Carman was second (113 pounds); Colton Campbell was third (120 pounds); and Matt Marzetti was second (160 pounds).

Brady Au was third at 145 pounds, as was Travis Bowman at 182 pounds.

Also placing for Clear Fork were Chase McCune (5th at 132 pounds); Fred Proto (6th at 195 pounds)’ and Eric Hicks (4th at 285 pounds).

Next up for the Tigers and Colts is the Division II sectional tournament this weekend in Sandusky.

Photo by Don Tudor

Galion’s John Abouhassan pinned his way to the 285-pound championship title on Saturday during the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference tournament at Galion High School. He pinned four of five opponents, including this first-round pin against Tyler Shatzer in an opening round bout. About won by forfeit in Saturday’s other match. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/02/web1_b-022220j-MOAC-wrestling_0244.jpg Photo by Don Tudor

Galion’s Devin McCarthy get leverage on his first-round opponent, Chase McCune of Clear Fork, before taking him to the mat. McCarthy won this match with a pin at the 3:57 mark. He went on the the 132-pound championship. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/02/web1_mccarthy.jpg Photo by Don Tudor

