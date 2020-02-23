Northmor wins four KMAC wrestling titles; Highland takes team honors

CARDINGTON — Highland and Northmor dominated action Saturday at Cardington High School in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference Wrestling.

But the Scots out-wrestled the Golden Knights to dethrone the defending champions Highland crowned six individual champions enroute to the team title. Northmor had four weight class winners to finish with the runner-up trophy.

The Scots racked up 285.5 points to win the team title. Northmor was second with 234.5; followed by Mount Gilead, 111; Elgin 107; Centerburg 81; East Knox 65; Fredericktwn 23; Danville 12; and Cardington 4.

Northmor’s Gavin Ramos, Austin Amens, Niko Christo, Conor Becker won individual championships.

At 132 pounds, the Knights’ Ramos pinned Austin Pasma in 58 seconds to win the title

In the 145-pound championship match, Amens pinned Johnny Stevens of Highland at 3:30

At 152 pounds, Northmor’s Niki Christo pinned Jasus Robio of Mount Gilead at 1:09 to claim the top spot on the medal stand

Conor Becker won the league title at 182 pounds when he pinned Elgin’s Donovan Weddell at 2:34.

Highland won individual championships at 120 pounds by Gavon DeAngelo; at 126 pounds when Kaden Miller decisioned the Knights’ Marcus Cortez, 3-1; at 138 pounds by Andy Baker; at 160 pounds by Cody Matthews; at 195 pounds by Triston Hinkle; and at 220 pounds by Landon Pedico.

Beside’s the second-place effort by Cortez; Northmor had on third-place winner in Gavin Whited (195); fourth—place: Dale Brocwell (113); Trenton Ramos (138); and Brandon Planey (220). And the Knights Dylan Amens was fifth at 160 pounds, while Bohdi Workman was sixth.

Next up for the Knights is the Division III sectional wrestling tournament this weekend at Ridgedale High School. Northmor won the district team title a year ago. Amens, Christo and Becker are returning champions. According to the OHSAA website, action begins at 6 p.m. Friday and continues at 10 a.m. Saturday.

