Three Eagles, one Bulldog garner first-team District 6 honors; Galion’s Isaiah Alsip on second team; Natalee Perkins on honorable mention squad

GALION — Several Galion-area athletes were named this week to the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association District 6 all-star teams.

In Division III, Colonel Crawford’s Jordan Fenner and Gavin Feichtner were named to the first-team unit, while teammate Chase Walker was named to the second team and Mason Studer to the honorable-mention squad.

In Division II, Clear Fork’s Brennan South was named to the first team and Galion’s Isaiah was named to the second team.

In Division IV, Crestline’s Kaden Ronk was named to the second team, Teammate Spencer Harley is on the third team.

Girls teams also were named. In Division II, Colonel Crawford’s Allison Teglovic was named to the first-team girls squad, and the Eagles’ Kaylyn Risner was named to the honorable-mention team.

Crestline’s Lauryn Tadda, who last week scored her 1,000th point for the Lady Bulldogs, was named to the Division IV first-team unit. Crestline’s Hannah DeLong and Ivy Stewart were named to the honorable-mention team.

Galion’s Natalee Perkins was named to the Division II honorable mention squad.

Boys teams

DIVISION I

First team — Luke Denbow (Ashland), Ben Gedeon (Fremont Ross), Kaden Holmes (Fremont Ross), Tyler Tackett (Madison), Michell Heilman (Ashland) and Eli White (Ashland); Second team — Anthony Vann (Fremont Ross), Labronze Barnet (Fremont Ross), Dylan Metz (Madison), Jay Jones (Madison) and Grayson Steury (Ashland); Player of the year — Denbow; Coach of the year — John Cahill (Fremont Ross).

DIVISION II

First team — Tahj Staveskie (Sandusky), TJ Pugh (Shelby), Jac Alexander (Oak Harbor), Evan Young (Upper Sandusky), Drew Wennes (Huron), Griffin Shaver (Ontario), Brennan South (Clear Fork); Second team — Garret Chapin (Norwalk), Max Waldruff (Lexington), Mason Vent (Upper Sandusky), LJ Reaves (Tiffin Columbian), Isaiah Alsip (Galion), Sam Siegel (Perkins), Roger Merrill (Mansfield Senior); Honorable mention — Garret Obringer (Norwalk), William Simpson (Sandusky), Jonny Devito (Shelby), Jack Morrison (Clyde), Cody Lantz (Shelby), Shaquan Coburn (Ontario), Nic Ritzler (Huron), Cameron McCreary (Upper Sandusky), Dylon Jones (Sandusky), Blake Booker (Oak Harbor); Player of the year — Staveskie; Coach of the year — Colin Irish (Sandusky).

DIVISION III

First Team — Cooper Parrott (Willard), Josh Crall (Wynford), Luke Rowlingson (Western Reserve), Terry Baldridge (Willard), Jordan Fenner (Colonel Crawford), Gavin Feichtner (Colonel Crawford), John Skrada (Western Reserve); Second team — Logan Frey (Riverdale), Jake Leibacher (Margaretta), Evan Hamilton (Crestview), Andrew Kaib (Seneca East), Myles Pinkston (Willard), Chase Walker, (Colonel Crawford), Jude Muenz, (Western Reserve); Honorable mention — Coby Miller (Riverdale), Brock Davis (Riverdale), Brycetyn Hedden (Margaretta), Kameron Goon (Crestview), JJ Weisenberger (Western Reserve), Cory Hipp (Western Reserve), Mike Wise (Bucyrus), Mason Studer (Colonel Crawford), Trey Paxton (Willard); Player of the year — Parrott; Coach of the year — Joe Bedingfield (Willard).

DIVISION IV

First team — Simon Blair (South Central), Hayden Stone (Carey), Logan Nisander Lucas), Riley Gossom (Lucas), Nick Winslow (St. Paul), Jordyn Jury (Hopewell Loudon); Carson Steyer (Old Fort), Myles Bruna (Sandusky St. Mary’s), Blake Michael (Fremont St. Joe’s); Second team — Nick Seifert (Calvert), Austin Tusing (Mohawk), Kaden Ronk (Crestline), Isaac Reeder (Monroeville), Jach Dewese (Old Fort), David Lamoreaux (South Central), Jonah Ramey (St. Peter’s), Brock Brause (Mohawk), Nate Roesch (Sandusky St. Mary’s); Honorable mention — Nate Winslow (St. Paul), Grant Heileman (New London), Nick Reinhart (New Riegel), Garrett Spaun (Calvert), Travis Milligan (Hopewell Loudon), Tyler Rose (Buckeye Central), Colin Nutter (Old Fort), Shawn Perkins-Harris (St. Peter’s), Carson Hauger (Lucas), Kyle Rumschlag (Hopewell Loudon); Cade Crawford (Carey), Ethan Studer (Lucas), Spender Harley (Crestline), Jamil Arnold (New London); Player of the year — Simon; Coach of the year — Eric Hoover (Old Fort).

Girls

DIVISION I

First Team — DaShanti Miller (Sandusky), Marissa Esposito (Sandusky), Brooklyn Baptista (Fremont Ross), Chesley Davis (Madison), Leah Boggs (Madison), Janiah Holmes (Fremont Ross); Second team — Kari eckenwiler (Madison), Kaylee Friesen (Ashland), Mylah Williams (Fremont Ross), Amiyah Sturdivant (Sandusky), Breena Plant (Ashland); Honorable mention — Jenna Wigton (Madison), Alicia Van Horn (Ashland), Emma Ryan (Ashland), Myasia Matthews (Sandusky), JaNeece Lee (Sandusky); Player of the year — Miller; Coach of the year — Brian Davis (Madison and Richard Koonce (Sandusky).

DIVISION II

First team — Olivia Howard (Perkins), Cassie Crawford (Willard), Casey Santoro (Bellevue), Cory Santoro (Bellevue), Emma Randall (Shelby), Gabby Stover (Lexington), McKenna Stephens (Willard); Second team — Sophia Eli (Oak Harbor), Sidney Hohman (Clyde), Olivia Baker (Shelby), Carleigh Perason (Ontario), Sophia Niese (Shelby), Avery Coleman (Lexington), Marianna Plas (Vermilion); Honorable mention — Elena Barber (Norwalk), Jayjahnae Feagin (Mansfield Senior), Presley Feltner (Willard), Kelley Baker (Perkins), Avery Bing (Perkins), Natalee Perkins (Galion), Olivia Ward (Norwalk), Serena Ingalls (Tiffin Columbian), Ashten Vavra (Ontario), Hailey Cooper (Tiffin Columbian), Player of the year — Perkins; Coach of the year — Jessica Brokaw (Lexington).

DIVISION III

First team — Taylor Maison (Margaretta), MaKayla Elmore (Hopewell Loudon), Kaia Woods (Hopewell Loudon), Jayden Moore (Margaretta; Allison Teglovic (Colonel Crawford), Kathleen Leeper (Crestview), Olivia Zender (Hopewell Loudon); Second team — Aliyah Caporini (Edison), Sadie Arend (Carey), Elliana Schaefer (Margaretta), McKenna Woodruff (Western Reserve), Rylee Alspach (Wynford), Devyne Eisenhauer (Margaretta), Kenedi Good (Crestview), Honorable mention — Savannah Tobias (Wynford), Kylie Leibacher (Margaretta), Ava Winnestaffer (Huron), Avery Tubbs (Western Reserve), Kaylyn Risner (Colonel Crawford), Aliana Tiell (Carey), Lindsay Roberts (Edison), Regan Ward (Upper Sandusky), Carlie Foos (Lakota), Avery McMillan (Wynford), Player of the year — Malson; Coach of the year — Eric Kochendoerfer (Margaretta).

DIVISION IV

First team — Jessie Grover (Lucas), Jessica Bowerman (Seneca East), Claudia Pifher (Buckeye Central), Danielle Smith (St. Paul), Karina Near (Sandusky Mary’s Central Catholic) Brooklyn Gillig (New Riegel), Sydney Davanaugh (St. Peter’s), Taylor Ratliff (Buckeye Central), Lauryn Tadda (Crestline), Paige Arnold (Lucas); Second team — Camille Endsley (St. Paul), Tristan Reineck (Fremont St. Joe’s Central Catholic), Makenna Depinet (Seneca East), Frances Web (Tiffin Calvert), Kiaya Thierry (New London), Ally Burton (South Central), Alexis Hicks (Seneca East), Lexi Evak (Buckeye Central), Elle Schmitz (Mansfield Christian), Aubrey Bouillon (New Riegel); Honorable mention — Kara Davison (Old Fort), Sydney Hohman (New Riegel), Camryn Hedrick (Monroeville), Jamie Grover (Lucas), Jordan Reinick (Old Fort), Aubrie Harper (Mohawk), Hannah Delong (Crestline), Evelyn Wright (Fremont St. Joe’s Central Catholic), Kayla Hignite (Lucas), Allie Weilnau (Sandusky St. Mary’s Central Catholic), Ellery McKee (South Central), Ivy Stewart (Crestline), Morgan Baxter (St. Paul), Sophia Tridico (St. Peter’s); Player of the year — Grover: Coach of the year — Kathy Grover (Lucas) and Don Vogt (Seneca East.

