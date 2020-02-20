Cam added to Buckeye Country Superfest lineup

COLUMBUS — Just announced, Cam will be joining the already loaded 2020 Buckeye Country Superfest lineup in place of Gabby Barrett. She will be performing on the main stage along with Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, and Brett Young on Saturday, June 20 at Ohio Stadium.

When asked about performing, Cam replied “For me Ohio means good people. Every time we come through on tours I get a real down to earth connection with the crowd. I’m excited to be back for Buckeye Country Superfest!”

Fans should plan to arrive early for the free Tiki Tailgate Fan Fest outside Ohio Stadium. The Tiki Tailgate will be headlined by Tyler Rich, plus fans can enjoy local acts, festive food, drink specials, and more.

Tickets are available starting as low as $39.50 — plus applicable service fees), as well as front row in Kenny’s Sandbar, plus VIP packages for Buckeye Country Superfest. All options are ON SALE NOW at ticketmaster.com OR the Schottenstein Center Ticket Office open Monday through Friday 8AM – 5PM.

Buckeye Country Superfest is produced by AEG Presents and Columbus Arena Sports & Entertainment.

www.BuckeyeCountrySuperfest.com

