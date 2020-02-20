American Red Cross seeking volunteers to help with blood drives

COLUMBUS — The Red Cross needs friendly, customer service-oriented volunteers to help create a positive donor experience at local blood drives. Volunteer Blood Donor Ambassadors need to be courteous, well-organized and enthusiastic to ensure that blood donors have a pleasant and fulfilling experience.

During a blood drive, these volunteers will greet donors, answer questions, provide refreshments, and create a favorable impression that encourages on-going donor support.

Volunteers are needed for the Blood Donor Ambassador positions throughout Central Ohio, but the greatest demand is in Knox, Hancock, Monroe, Ross, Hardin, Fulton, Putnam, Seneca and Union counties.

“I can’t say enough about the important role these specialvolunteers play at blood drives,” said Wendy Yarbrough, Regional Donor Services Executive for the American Red Cross. “Their kindness and professionalism encouragevisitors to make a long-term commitment to regular blood donations.”

Every two seconds in the United States, blood is needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.

The Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood and platelet donations every day for patients at about 2,500 hospitals nationwide, including 40 hospitals in Central Ohio. Each volunteer shift as a Blood Donor Ambassador is another opportunity to be a part of this life saving mission. To volunteer to become a Blood Donor Ambassador go to www.redcross.org/volunteer.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/02/web1_logo-American-Red-Cross.jpg