Bellville area news briefs

Spring sports parents’ meeting Feb. 24

BELLVILLE — There will be a meeting for all parents of any Clear Fork High School or Junior High student/athlete who will be participating in baseball (HS), softball (HS), track and boys tennis, on Monday, Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at the high school. There will be discussion of the 2019-2020 athletic department policies and procedures, as well as OHSAA rules and regulations. There will also be individual sports meetings to discuss specific team policies. For more information, call Jeff Gottfried at 419-886-2601, ex. 2514.

Geron Tate to speak Sunday at All Souls

BELLVILLE — Geron Tate will be the guest speaker Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at All Souls All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Bellville, 25 Church St. Tate will talk about “A Beloved Cultural Community,” with an emphasis on respect and aspirations for all people. Tate is owner of G. Tate and Associates, Imani Activity and Event Center, Mansfield Richland Recovery Services, and G. Tate & Associates Community Services. He has been an activist since his teenage years.

Richland County veterans group to meet Feb. 25

LEXINGTON — The next meeting of the Richland County Joint Veterans group is Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at VFW Robert L. Castor Post 5101, 3577 State Route 42 South in Lexington.

Romanchuk receives an endorsement

COLUMBUS — Americans for Prosperity-Ohio (AFP-OH) has announced support for Rep. Mark Romanchuk in his bid for State Senate and Thad Claggett for State House. Both Romanchuk and Claggett earned support from Ohio’s largest grassroots organization for their dedication to policies that improve the lives of all Ohioans.

Rep. Mark Romanchuk (HD-02) has shown leadership by championing policies that remove unnecessary barriers to opportunities, such as needless occupational licenses and onerous red tape. Romanchuk is also dedicated to expanding access to quality, affordable health care for all Ohioans.

Candidate Thad Claggett supports labor policy reforms that make it easier for Ohioans to provide for their families, a lower tax burden, and is actively opposed to programs that benefit a well-connected few, at the expense of hardworking taxpayers.