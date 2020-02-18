Jackson Well Drilling growth continues

BELLVILLE – An established business long in the Clear Fork valley took another step last Thursday.

Jackson Well Services, a well drilling contractor, opened a new building which will have many purposes.

The Jackson family, operators of Jackson Well Services, had a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new building, next to Beachy Chiropractic on State Route 97 east.

Bellville Mayor Teri Brenkus and other local officials participated in the ceremony, as did the Chamber of Commerce.

At the ribbon cutting, Cory Jackson, owner, held a sign which speaks to the family’s support of business endeavors.

It says: Work hard. Play Hard. Jackson Well Services.

A big new sign outside the building tells people units are available for storage. The Jackson family, through Chase Jackson, operates ClearFit Nutrition, on Main Street.

Cory Jackson said he bought an existing structure, plus an existing side lot. There are 50 storage units in the building, with a “big red roof,” said Jackson.

The new building has about 5,000 square feet, said Jackson. He said it will have room for the firm’s $1 million drilling rig. That needs care because of the weather, he said.

The other buildings owned by Jackson are east on State Route 97, going toward Butler.

Chase Jackson is the third generation to be involved with Jackson Well Services, said the elder Jackson. Cory Jackson’s father started it in 1978 and he took over in 1984, he said.

The family also has a real estate business in Florida, Cory Jackson said.

It operates rentals on Anna Maria island, outside Sarasota, he said.

He said his wife can lead people on a virtual tour of the properties.

Chase Jackson operates ClearFit Nutrition with Matt Endicott.

Chase Jackson keeps up his work with Jackson Well Services, and Endicott is the primary operator of ClearFit Nutrition.

People can go into that business and sip a variety of drinks that are available. They can also purchase items to fix their own drinks at home.

When ClearFit Nutrition first opened, Chase Jackson was on hand to help mix drink orders. He now divides efforts to two duties – one at Jackson Well Services and the other at ClearFit Nutrition.

