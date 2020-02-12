Bellville-area news briefs

Carla James will speak at All Souls

BELLVILLE — Carla James will deliver the message at the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, 25 Church St. Her subject will be “Diversity with a Side of Ranch.” The discussion will explore the history of inequality and social justice in the United States. There also be an exploration of key points from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’’s speech, “The Beloved Community.”

Newhope seeking award nominations

MANSFIELD — Richland Newhope/Richland County Board of Developmental Disabilities is now seeking nominations for its CARE (Compassion, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence) awards. The acategories are Direct Support Professional, Self-Advocate, and Community Partner. A nomination form with descriptions of all of the award categories can be found online at www.rnewhope.org. Forms also are available at the Richland Newhope Administration Building, 314 Cleveland Ave.

The nomination deadline is March 16. For information, contact Troy Smith at 419-774-4215 or tsmith@rnewhope.org.

Catholic Charities seeking fair exhibitors

MANSFIELD — Catholic Charities is seeking exhibitors for the 10th annual Consumer Resource Fair, on Saturday, March 7, at the Richland Mall. The resource fair hosted by Catholic Charities is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of National Consumer Protection Week, (NCPW). Participating organizations will provide free information on managing money and debt, protecting personal identification, wellness and avoiding identify theft and scams.

Registration for an exhibit space is free. Only 30 free exhibitor spaces are available, and the deadline to register is Friday, Feb. 28. To register, contact Laurie Hamrick, at 419-524-0733, ext. 226 or lhamrick@toledodiocese.org.

Bill gives limited liability protections for private campgrounds

The state House has approved House Bill 355, which grants limited liability protections for privately-owned campgrounds in Ohio.

“This legislation will grant camp operators qualified immunity from civil liability for any harm to a camper or visitor that results from a risk inherent to camping,” state Rep. Scott Oelslager, R–North Canton, said in a column.

The bill could offer state and local government agencies that operate camps a potential one-time cost savings to comply with new signage requirements and potential savings from litigation and settlement costs, according to a legislative review of the proposal.