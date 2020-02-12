Bellville Village Council introduces two new members

BELLVILLE – Two new council members, Justin Enix and Ian Ball, were introduced to village residents at last week’s meeting of Bellville Village Council.

Enix and Ball were voted in as new council members recently.

Vic Swisher and Deborah Dickson decided to not seek re-election last fall.

Ball and Enix were sworn in Jan. 28.

Mayor Teri Brenkus told council Axl Weidemeyer has been working on the cemetery, cleaning the buildings and getting equipment organized.

Representatives of RITA will be working with residents who have questions about handling of local taxes on March 5 at St. Paul’s Church, starting at 9 a.m.

The RITA group was named to handle questions with the transition to services that group is providing. RITA is the Regional Income Tax Agency. It provides services to various municipalities.

In Bellville, Sherry Reed and Shirley Mcauley have agreed to do taxes for a small fee, according to Brenkus.

New council members were assigned to head council committees.

Enix, who is heading the Parks Committee, has scheduled a meeting for Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. at village hall.

There will also be a meeting of the cemetery committee on that date.

Ball, who is heading the community development committee, said no meetings have been scheduled.

Upcoming events in the village include a family field day Oct. 11. AT this event there will be BB guns, fishing and archery available for residents to used.

Brenkus said a volunteer is needed to restock the lake at Palm Park before that event.

Dumpster Day has been scheduled for May 9. At that event residents can dispose of unwanted items free of charge.

The village is looking for sponsors to fund flower baskets which will be hung from poles along the streets in the spring, according to Brenkus.

An opera performer, Joe Vega, will perform at the opera house March 27 and 29.

There will be a talent show April 18 at the opera house. People are encouraged to polish acts so they can be included in that event.

Village administrator Larry Weirich told council work on the embankment along State Route 97 west has been completed. That area was damaged earlier this year as the result of an accident.

The village is waiting for a quote on a guardrail which must be installed there, according to Weirich.

