Mid-Ohio Progressives Candidates Night at Bucyrus Library; Bring a donation for senior project for Paige Rex

BUCYRUS — Donations to Wynford High School student Paige Rex’s senior project to aid military service personnel will be collected at Wednesday’s candidates night at the Bucyrus Public Library.

The event sponsored by the Crawford County Democrats and Mid-Ohio Progressives will begin at 6 p.m. Those attending are invited to bring small personal items for the troops, including baby wipes, AA or AAA batteries, individual serving drink mix, travel-size sewing kits, deodorant and baby powder, gum, hand warmers, lip balm, mechanical pencils, playing cards, 7 by 10-inch puzzle books, black crew length socks, non-aerosol sunscreen, individually wrapped snacks, sunflower seeds, nuts, dried fruit and trail mix.

Rex, Democratic candidates and a representative speaking on behalf of the county senior services levy will be speaking.