Galion area news briefs

Brush and Palette show opens Feb. 6

GALION — Brush and Palette Art Gallery (BPAG) proudly presents their next special gallery show,” Piece by Piece-Inspired by the Quilt”, which will run from February 6th to March 28th.. Artworks featured are creative interpretations of the show title/theme. An open house will be held Saturday, February 8th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. BPAG is located at 131 Harding Way East in Galion. For more information, please email BPAG at: ourbpagallery@gmail.com. or call 419-468-5965.

Northmor FFA strawberry sale

GALION — FFA Strawberry sale ends on February 18th. Strawberries are $20 a flat, with eight pints in a flat. Orders will arrive the week of March 2. Please order through a FFA student or call 419-946-3946, option 1 and ask for Mr. Parrott.

Candidates Feb. 12 in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Democrats and Mid-Ohio Progressives are hosting a candidates night at 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at Bucyrus Public Library. Democratic candidates for state senate, state representative, Congress, sheriff, probate/juvenile judge and a representative speaking on behalf of the Crawford County senior services levy have been invited. This will not be a debate, but rather an opportunity for information to be shared and for community members to ask questions.

For more information, contact Lisa Miller at lisakaymiller13@gmail.com.