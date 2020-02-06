Camp Canopy scholarships available through Richland SWCD

MANSFIELD — Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) is sponsoring two scholarships to this summer’s Camp Canopy on June 7-12 at FFA Camp Muskingum at Leesville Lake in Carroll County. The one-week residential camp gives high school students a chance to explore forestry and wildlife education in addition to traditional camp activities: camp fires, water sports, ropes courses and more.

Scholarship applicants must be Richland County residents, a high school student and at least 15 years old at the time of camp. The value of each scholarship is $375.

Scholarship applications and a one-page statement explaining in detail why the applicant wishes to attend camp, what the applicant hopes to gain from the experience and how it will benefit the applicant’s future are due by April 6, 2020. Application and statement should be mailed to 1495 W. Longview Avenue, Suite 205 B, Mansfield, Ohio 44906. Attention: Camp Canopy Scholarship.

The scholarship recipients may be asked by the Richland SWCD Board of Supervisors to provide a short report and/or presentation at a Richland SWCD event with photos highlighting their camp experiences.

Scholarship recipients must apply to Camp Canopy at https://campcanopy.com/ and make all necessary arrangements to attend. A check will be mailed directly to Camp Canopy on behalf of the recipients. It is the responsibility of the scholarship recipients to pay any additional expenses.

For a scholarship application and information, please visit https://richlandswcd.net/ or call 419-747-8686.

